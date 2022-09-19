Accueil / Bundesliga / Zagadou signe au VfB Stuttgart

Zagadou signe au VfB Stuttgart

Dan-Axel Zagadou sous les couleurs du BvB
Dan-Axel Zagadou sous les couleurs du BvB ©Maxppp

Libre de tout contrat depuis la fin de son aventure au Borussia Dortmund l'été dernier, le défenseur français Dan-Axel Zagadou, formé au PSG, va finalement retrouver la Bundesliga. Comme nous vous l'avions expliqué hier, il s'est engagé pour 4 ans avec le VfB Stuttgart.

Le défenseur âgé de 23 ans a signé son contrat avec l'actuel 16e de Bundesliga, qui va se battre pour le maintien cette saison.

