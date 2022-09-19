Zagadou signe au VfB Stuttgart

Libre de tout contrat depuis la fin de son aventure au Borussia Dortmund l'été dernier, le défenseur français Dan-Axel Zagadou, formé au PSG, va finalement retrouver la Bundesliga. Comme nous vous l'avions expliqué hier, il s'est engagé pour 4 ans avec le VfB Stuttgart.

Le défenseur âgé de 23 ans a signé son contrat avec l'actuel 16e de Bundesliga, qui va se battre pour le maintien cette saison.

VfB are delighted to announce the signing of Dan-Axel #Zagadou. He’s joined the club on a contract running until 2026. 📝



Welcome, Dan-Axel! ⚪🔴#VfB pic.twitter.com/dsWuTUbuNx