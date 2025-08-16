C4 : un club polonais demande l’exclusion du Maccabi Haifa !
Le Raków Częstochowa a annoncé vendredi soir avoir saisi officiellement l’UEFA après un incident survenu lors du match de Ligue Conférence contre le Maccabi Haïfa jeudi à Debrecen (Hongrie). Les supporters du club israélien avaient déployé une banderole sur laquelle on pouvait lire en anglais « Murderers since 1939 ». Le club polonais dénonce une « falsification de la vérité historique » et demande l’exclusion du Maccabi Haïfa des compétitions européennes la saison prochaine, évoquant des « violations répétées » des règlements de la fédération.
Nie zgadzamy się na fałszowanie prawdy historycznej. Polacy często ryzykowali życie, ukrywając Żydów i organizując ruch oporu przeciw hitlerowskim Niemcom. Organizacja Yad Vashem uhonorowała 7 280 Polaków tytułem „Sprawiedliwych Wśród Narodów Świata” za bezinteresowną pomoc prześladowanym Żydom. Wśród nich są osoby związane z ziemią częstochowską, . Edward Konarski, rodziny Brustów i Mielczarków oraz ks. Bolesław Wróblewski.
Liczymy na pomoc i wsparcie w UEFA władze państwowe oraz związkowe.
In relation to the outrageous incidents involving Maccabi Haifa fans during Thursday's match in Debrecen, we have lodged an official complaint with UEFA, requesting, among other things, that the Israeli club be excluded from European competitions next season due to repeated violations of the federation's rules.
We do not agree with the distortion of historical truth. Poles often risked their lives hiding Jews and organizing resistance against Nazi Germany. The Yad Vashem organization has honored 7,280 Poles with the title of “Righteous Among the Nations” for their unselfish help to persecuted Jews. Among them are people associated with the Częstochowa region, including Edward Konarski, the Brust and Mielczarek families, and Father Bolesław Wróblewski.
We rely on the help and support of state and union authorities in UEFA.
Dans son communiqué, Raków rappelle que les Polonais ont souvent risqué leur vie pour protéger des Juifs durant la Seconde Guerre mondiale, citant notamment les 7 280 personnes honorées par Yad Vashem du titre de « Justes parmi les nations », dont plusieurs figures de Częstochowa. Le club souligne qu’environ six millions de Polonais, dont trois millions de Juifs, ont péri pendant l’occupation nazie, et appelle à l’appui des autorités nationales et de l’UEFA face à ce qu’il considère comme une atteinte à la mémoire historique.
