C4 : un club polonais demande l’exclusion du Maccabi Haifa !

Le Raków Częstochowa a annoncé vendredi soir avoir saisi officiellement l’UEFA après un incident survenu lors du match de Ligue Conférence contre le Maccabi Haïfa jeudi à Debrecen (Hongrie). Les supporters du club israélien avaient déployé une banderole sur laquelle on pouvait lire en anglais « Murderers since 1939 ». Le club polonais dénonce une « falsification de la vérité historique » et demande l’exclusion du Maccabi Haïfa des compétitions européennes la saison prochaine, évoquant des « violations répétées » des règlements de la fédération.

La suite après cette publicité

Dans son communiqué, Raków rappelle que les Polonais ont souvent risqué leur vie pour protéger des Juifs durant la Seconde Guerre mondiale, citant notamment les 7 280 personnes honorées par Yad Vashem du titre de « Justes parmi les nations », dont plusieurs figures de Częstochowa. Le club souligne qu’environ six millions de Polonais, dont trois millions de Juifs, ont péri pendant l’occupation nazie, et appelle à l’appui des autorités nationales et de l’UEFA face à ce qu’il considère comme une atteinte à la mémoire historique.