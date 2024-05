La CAF donne encore la victoire au RS Berkane qui file en finale

https://www.cafonline.com/caf-confederation-cup/news/caf-media-statement-on-the-caf-interclub-competitions-and-management-of-the-club-licensing-system-committee-meeting-2/

CAF Media Statement on the CAF Interclub Competitions and Management of the Club Licensing System Committee Meeting

The CAF Interclub Competitions and Management of the Club Licensing System Committee met to deliberate on the incident during the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2023/24 second leg semi-final fixture between RS Berkane and USM Alger that was scheduled on 28 April 2024.