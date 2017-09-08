Ce vendredi matin, Fenerbahçe officialisait l’ouverture des négociations pour le prêt de l’attaquant hollandais Vincent Janssen (23 ans). Le buteur de Tottenham a confirmé cet après-midi qu’il rejoindrait bien le club stambouliote cette saison.

Janssen n’avait disputé qu’un seul match avec les Spurs depuis la reprise de la Premier League. Après avoir joué dans les championnats hollandais et anglais, le principal protagoniste va donc découvrir la Super Lig dans les prochaines heures.

First of all, I would like to thank all the @SpursOfficial fans for their ongoing support. I will continue in Istanbul.. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/eTU6TgpLDL — Vincent Janssen (@vincentjanssen) 8 septembre 2017

..on a season-long loan at @Fenerbahce. All the best this season and see you soon ! #COYS (2/2) — Vincent Janssen (@vincentjanssen) 8 septembre 2017