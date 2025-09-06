Matchs Amicaux
Canada : la grosse embrouille d’Ismaël Koné avec son sélectionneur
Lors du match amical entre le Canada et la Roumanie, une scène a attiré l’attention au moment du remplacement d’Ismaël Koné. Le milieu de terrain prêté par l’OM à Sassuolo, visiblement contrarié de quitter le terrain, a exprimé son mécontentement, créant une légère tension avec son entraîneur Jesse Marsch.
OneSoccer @onesoccer – 05/09
Jesse Marsch tells @TSNScianitti what happened with Ismael Kone when he was subbed off for the CanMNT 🇨🇦Voir sur X
"He wanted to stay on, which is normal. I get it... Ismael's super important. We're gonna keep moving him along."
Interrogé après la rencontre, le sélectionneur canadien a tenu à calmer les esprits. « Il voulait rester, ce qui est normal. Je comprends… Ismaël est super important. On va continuer à le faire progresser », a expliqué Marsch, minimisant l’incident et réaffirmant l’importance de Koné dans son projet avec les CanMNT.
