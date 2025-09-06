Menu Rechercher
Commenter 11
Matchs Amicaux

Canada : la grosse embrouille d’Ismaël Koné avec son sélectionneur

Par Valentin Feuillette
1 min.
Ismaël Koné avec le Canada @Maxppp
Roumanie 0-3 Canada

Lors du match amical entre le Canada et la Roumanie, une scène a attiré l’attention au moment du remplacement d’Ismaël Koné. Le milieu de terrain prêté par l’OM à Sassuolo, visiblement contrarié de quitter le terrain, a exprimé son mécontentement, créant une légère tension avec son entraîneur Jesse Marsch.

La suite après cette publicité
OneSoccer
Jesse Marsch tells @TSNScianitti what happened with Ismael Kone when he was subbed off for the CanMNT 🇨🇦

"He wanted to stay on, which is normal. I get it... Ismael's super important. We're gonna keep moving him along."
Voir sur X

Interrogé après la rencontre, le sélectionneur canadien a tenu à calmer les esprits. « Il voulait rester, ce qui est normal. Je comprends… Ismaël est super important. On va continuer à le faire progresser », a expliqué Marsch, minimisant l’incident et réaffirmant l’importance de Koné dans son projet avec les CanMNT.

Pub. le - MAJ le
Voir tous les commentaires (11)
La suite après cette publicité

En savoir plus sur

Matchs Amicaux
Canada
Ismaël Koné

En savoir plus sur

Matchs Amicaux Matchs Amicaux
Canada Flag Canada
Ismaël Koné Ismaël Koné
La suite après cette publicité

Articles recommandés

Voir tous

Nos dernières vidéos

Les plus lus

Explorer

Partager
Top commentaires
Comparer les stats du match
Partager
Copié dans le presse-papier