Álvaro Morata débarque à Côme
Après un prêt plutôt compliqué du côté de Galatasaray, Alvaro Morata était de retour à Milan. Mais il n’a pas fait long feu en Lombardie, puisqu’il vient de quitter le club pour filer à Côme. Le club entraîné par son compatriote Cesc Fabregas a ainsi officialisée son arrivée dans le cadre d’un prêt avec option d’achat.
Como1907 @Como_1907 – 19:02
Como 1907 announces the arrival, on loan with an obligation to buy, of Álvaro Morata.Voir sur X
A forward shaped by some of the world’s greatest teams, he arrives with a career that spans Real Madrid, Juventus, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, and the Spanish national side.
« Je suis vraiment heureux d’être arrivé à Côme. L’année dernière, en jouant contre eux, j’ai pu apprécier l’équipe et le projet ; Vous pouvez voir qu’il y a beaucoup d’ambition. Je promets aux supporters et au club que je me donnerai à 200 % à chaque entraînement et à chaque match. J’ai hâte de porter ce maillot », a indiqué le buteur espagnol.
