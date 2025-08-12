Álvaro Morata débarque à Côme

Après un prêt plutôt compliqué du côté de Galatasaray, Alvaro Morata était de retour à Milan. Mais il n’a pas fait long feu en Lombardie, puisqu’il vient de quitter le club pour filer à Côme. Le club entraîné par son compatriote Cesc Fabregas a ainsi officialisée son arrivée dans le cadre d’un prêt avec option d’achat.

« Je suis vraiment heureux d’être arrivé à Côme. L’année dernière, en jouant contre eux, j’ai pu apprécier l’équipe et le projet ; Vous pouvez voir qu’il y a beaucoup d’ambition. Je promets aux supporters et au club que je me donnerai à 200 % à chaque entraînement et à chaque match. J’ai hâte de porter ce maillot », a indiqué le buteur espagnol.