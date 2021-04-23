Man City s'offre Kayky

Manchester City vient d'annoncer sur son compte Twitter la signature du jeune attaquant brésilien de Fluminense Kayky (17 ans). Un transfert dans les tuyaux depuis de longs mois déjà, qui pourrait s'élever à 10 M€ hors bonus.

Le talentueux jeune homme, qui a récemment fait des débuts remarqués en équipe première du géant carioca, terminera la saison au Brésil avant de débarquer en 2022 à l'Etihad.

We are delighted to confirm we have reached an agreement with Fluminese regarding the future transfer of Kayky. The teenage forward will remain with Fluminese until the end of the Brazilian season.



