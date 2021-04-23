Accueil / Premier League / Man City s'offre Kayky

Man City s'offre Kayky

Kayky sous le maillot de Fluminense
Kayky sous le maillot de Fluminense ©Maxppp

Manchester City vient d'annoncer sur son compte Twitter la signature du jeune attaquant brésilien de Fluminense Kayky (17 ans). Un transfert dans les tuyaux depuis de longs mois déjà, qui pourrait s'élever à 10 M€ hors bonus.

Le talentueux jeune homme, qui a récemment fait des débuts remarqués en équipe première du géant carioca, terminera la saison au Brésil avant de débarquer en 2022 à l'Etihad.

