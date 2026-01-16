Menu Rechercher
Ruud van Nistelrooy va rejoindre le staff des Pays-Bas

Par Matthieu Margueritte
1 min.
Ruud van Nistelrooy @Maxppp

Libre de tout contrat après ses courtes expériences d’entraîneur principal de Manchester United et de Leicester, Ruud van Nistelrooy a retrouvé un poste. L’ancien attaquant de 49 ans intègre le staff des Pays-Bas en vue du Mondial 2026.

OnsOranje
Ruud van Nistelrooij will be part of the Dutch national team's coaching staff from February 1. The former striker will join Ronald Koeman as an assistant coach in preparation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Welcome back, Ruud! 🧡

#NothingLikeOranje #FIFAWorldCup
«Ruud van Nistelrooy fera partie du staff technique de l’équipe nationale néerlandaise à partir du 1er février. L’ancien attaquant rejoindra Ronald Koeman en tant qu’entraîneur adjoint pour préparer la Coupe du monde de la FIFA 2026», annoncent les Oranje sur leurs réseaux sociaux.

