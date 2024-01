Affaire Maignan : un supporter de l’Udinese banni à vie

https://www.udinese.it/news/club/official-statement-first-individual-involved-in-discriminatory-behaviour-identified-and-banned-for-life-from-udinese-stadium

Official Statement: First individual involved in discriminatory behaviour identified and banned for life from Udinese Stadium

In a joint effort with the local police authorities and utilizing the Bluenergy Stadium security cameras, Udinese Calcio has identified the first individual responsible for discriminatory behaviour towards AC Milan player Mike Maignan. This person will face a lifetime banfrom attending any Udinese Calcio matches. This ban is effective immediately. We believe that such strong measures are necessary to send a clear message that racism has no place in football or society. Udinese Calcio stands firmly