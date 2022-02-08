Accueil / Süper Lig / Adana : Loïc Rémy rejoint Mario Balotelli

Adana : Loïc Rémy rejoint Mario Balotelli

  • Officiel Par Alexis Pereira
  • Publié le - Mis à jour le
Loïc Rémy, sous les couleurs de Caykur Rizespor
Loïc Rémy, sous les couleurs de Caykur Rizespor ©Maxppp

Loïc Rémy (35 ans) reste en Turquie mais change de club. Un temps annoncé à Saint-Étienne cet hiver, l'attaquant quitte finalement Rizespor pour s'engager avec Adana Demirspor jusqu'à la fin de la saison.

La suite après cette publicité

L'ancien international tricolore (30 sélections, 7 réalisations) retrouvera un certain Mario Balotelli (31 ans) mais aussi Younès Belhanda (31 ans) chez l'actuel 3e de Süper Lig.

Plus d'infos

Commentaires

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés