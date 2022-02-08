Adana : Loïc Rémy rejoint Mario Balotelli
- Publié le - Mis à jour le
Loïc Rémy (35 ans) reste en Turquie mais change de club. Un temps annoncé à Saint-Étienne cet hiver, l'attaquant quitte finalement Rizespor pour s'engager avec Adana Demirspor jusqu'à la fin de la saison.
L'ancien international tricolore (30 sélections, 7 réalisations) retrouvera un certain Mario Balotelli (31 ans) mais aussi Younès Belhanda (31 ans) chez l'actuel 3e de Süper Lig.
Daha önce Nice, Marsilya, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Las Palmas, Getafe, Lille ve Ç. Rizespor formalarını giymiş tecrübeli futbolcu Loic Remy ile sezon sonuna kadar sözleşme imzaladık. Oyuncumuza mavi-lacivertli formamız altında başarılar dileriz. pic.twitter.com/r3E4e19Nuj— Adana Demirspor (@AdsKulubu) February 8, 2022
Articles recommandés
Articles recommandés
Commentaires