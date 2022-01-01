Classement Premier League

2022/2023
général

Saison régulière

# Équipe Pts J G N D BP BC DIF
1 Arsenal Arsenal 40 15 13 1 1 36 12 24
2 Man City Man City 35 15 11 2 2 43 15 28
3 Newcastle Newcastle 33 16 9 6 1 32 11 21
4 Tottenham Tottenham 30 16 9 3 4 33 23 10
5 Man United Man United 29 15 9 2 4 23 20 3
6 Liverpool Liverpool 25 15 7 4 4 31 18 13
7 Brighton Brighton 24 15 7 3 5 26 20 6
8 Chelsea Chelsea 24 15 7 3 5 19 17 2
9 Fulham Fulham 22 16 6 4 6 27 26 1
10 Brentford Brentford 20 16 4 8 4 25 27 -2
11 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 19 15 5 4 6 15 21 -6
12 Aston Villa Aston Villa 18 16 5 3 8 17 25 -8
13 Leicester Leicester 17 16 5 2 9 25 28 -3
14 Bournemouth Bournemouth 16 16 4 4 8 18 34 -16
15 Leeds Leeds 15 15 4 3 8 23 29 -6
16 West Ham West Ham 14 16 4 2 10 13 20 -7
17 Everton Everton 14 16 3 5 8 12 19 -7
18 Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 13 16 3 4 9 10 25 -15
19 Nottingham Nottingham 13 16 3 4 9 11 33 -22
20 Southampton Southampton 12 16 3 3 10 14 30 -16
  • UEFA Champions League
  • UEFA Europa League
  • Relegation

FAQ

Quelles sont les places européennes en Premier League ?

Les places 1, 2, 3, 4 et 5 sont qualificatives pour les compétitions européennes.

Fil info Premier League

La suite après cette publicité