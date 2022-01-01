Classement Premier League
Saison régulière
|#
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|G
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|DIF
|1
|Arsenal
|40
|15
|13
|1
|1
|36
|12
|24
|2
|Man City
|35
|15
|11
|2
|2
|43
|15
|28
|3
|Newcastle
|33
|16
|9
|6
|1
|32
|11
|21
|4
|Tottenham
|30
|16
|9
|3
|4
|33
|23
|10
|5
|Man United
|29
|15
|9
|2
|4
|23
|20
|3
|6
|Liverpool
|25
|15
|7
|4
|4
|31
|18
|13
|7
|Brighton
|24
|15
|7
|3
|5
|26
|20
|6
|8
|Chelsea
|24
|15
|7
|3
|5
|19
|17
|2
|9
|Fulham
|22
|16
|6
|4
|6
|27
|26
|1
|10
|Brentford
|20
|16
|4
|8
|4
|25
|27
|-2
|11
|Crystal Palace
|19
|15
|5
|4
|6
|15
|21
|-6
|12
|Aston Villa
|18
|16
|5
|3
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|13
|Leicester
|17
|16
|5
|2
|9
|25
|28
|-3
|14
|Bournemouth
|16
|16
|4
|4
|8
|18
|34
|-16
|15
|Leeds
|15
|15
|4
|3
|8
|23
|29
|-6
|16
|West Ham
|14
|16
|4
|2
|10
|13
|20
|-7
|17
|Everton
|14
|16
|3
|5
|8
|12
|19
|-7
|18
|Wolverhampton
|13
|16
|3
|4
|9
|10
|25
|-15
|19
|Nottingham
|13
|16
|3
|4
|9
|11
|33
|-22
|20
|Southampton
|12
|16
|3
|3
|10
|14
|30
|-16
- Relegation
Les places 1, 2, 3, 4 et 5 sont qualificatives pour les compétitions européennes.
