En marge de la cérémonie de remise du trophée de joueur africain de l’année 2017, la CAF a dévoilé le onze type de l’année 2017 constitué grâce aux votes des internautes.
On retrouve notamment dans cette formation un ancien de Ligue 1, Khalid Boutaïb, aujourd’hui en Turquie, et une cible de clubs de L1, Achraf Bencharki.
Le onze type :
Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisie, ES Sahel) - Ali Maaloul (Tunisie, Al Ahly), Eric Bailly (Côte d’Ivoire, Manchester United), Ahmed Fathy (Egypte, Al Ahli) - Achraf Bencharki (Maroc, WAC), Karim El Ahmadi (Maroc, Feyenoord), Mohamed Ounnajem (Maroc, WAC) - Junior Ajayi (Nigeria, Al Ahly) - Khalid Boutaïb (Maroc, Yeni Malatyaspor), Tahayassin Kheniessi (Tunisie, ES Tunis), Mohamed Salah (Egypte, Liverpool)