Valence a annoncé compter cinq cas de coronavirus dans ses rangs plus tôt dans la journée. Ezequiel Garay, le défenseur argentin, en fait notamment partie, et l’ancien du Real Madrid a donné de ses nouvelles sur les réseaux sociaux, tenant à rassurer les supporters.
Et selon Marca, Eliaquim Mangala a lui aussi été testé positif au coronavirus, tout comme José Gaya. Les trois joueurs ne souffriraient cependant d’aucun symptôme. Les deux autres membres du club touchés font partie du staff. Le défenseur tricolore a d’ailleurs tenu à donner de ses nouvelles sur Instagram, rassurant tout le monde.
I knew today that I am Coronavirus positive. At the moment, I'm feelling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and have no contact with my family. I learned that we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that's why I recommend everyone to follow the confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well. If everyone respect these instructions, together we will avoid the propagation as much as possible and fight to avoid transmitting it to people, who may have aggravating symptoms. Many thanks for your support message, Take care of yourself and your loved ones and respect the confinement instructions to avoid the spreading #QuedateenCasa #StayAtHome #RestezALaMaison