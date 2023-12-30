Inter Milan : Henrikh Mkhitaryan prolonge jusqu’en 2026

Jamais deux sans trois. Décidément, l’Inter Milan a décidé que ce samedi 30 décembre fasse office de jour de prolongations de contrat. Alors que Federico Dimarco et Matteo Darmian ont étendu leur bail avec les Nerazzurri un peu plus tôt dans la journée, c’est au tour de Henrikh Mkhitaryan de parapher une extension de contrat avec le club lombard.
Inter @Inter – 18:01
🚨ATTENZIONE 🚨voir sur Twitter
Annuncio rinnovo 📢
👉 https://t.co/qTt5IXbCVu
Annuncio rinnovo 📢

#ForzaInter #Mkhitaryan2026 https://www.inter.it/it/notizie/rinnovo-henrikh-mkhitaryan-inter-2026 L'Inter e Henrikh Mkhitaryan insieme fino al 2026 MILANO - FC Internazionale Milano comunica di aver raggiunto un accordo per il prolungamento di contratto del giocatore Henrikh Mkhitaryan: il centrocampista classe 1989 sarà nerazzurro fino al 30 giugno 2026.
Annuncio rinnovo 📢
👉 https://t.co/qTt5IXbCVu
Essentiel aux yeux de Simone Inzaghi, le milieu offensif de 34 ans est désormais lié au dernier finaliste de la Ligue des Champions jusqu’en 2026. Un nouveau contrat qui vient récompenser une première partie de saison solide ponctuée par 2 buts et 5 passes décisives en 24 matches.
