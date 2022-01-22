Southampton-Manchester City : les compositions officielles

Ce samedi, le leader de Premier League Manchester City se déplace au St. Mary's Stadium pour y défier Southampton dans le cadre de la 23ème journée du championnat d'Angleterre. Riyad Mahrez, laissé une semaine au repos par son club après son retour de la CAN, et Oleksandr Zinchenko ne sont pas dans le groupe. Nathan Aké est, lui, à nouveau à disposition de Pep Guardiola.

Privé de Tino Livramento et Alex McCarthy, Ralph Hasenhüttl aligne les siens en 4-4-2 avec Fraser Forster dans les buts. L'élégant James Ward-Prowse est également titulaire au milieu de terrain.

Les compositions d'équipes :

Southampton : Forster - Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud - Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Armstrong - Adams, Broja.

Saturday night starters ✨



Here’s the #SaintsFC line-up for the clash with #ManCity: pic.twitter.com/fhREvQxCNr