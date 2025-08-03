David Luiz signe à Chypre

C’était dans l’air et c’est désormais officiel. Malgré ses 38 ans, le défenseur central brésilien David Luiz fait son retour en Europe. L’ancien de Benfica, Chelsea et Arsenal avait notamment porté le maillot du Paris Saint-Germain entre 2014 et 2016. Passé ensuite entre Flamengo et Fortaleza, il a trouvé un nouveau point de chute.

David Luiz vient de s’engager avec Pafos, champion de Chypre en titre. Pafos défiera ce mardi le Dynamo Kiev lors du troisième tour préliminaire de la Ligue des Champions. David Luiz a paraphé un contrat de deux ans.