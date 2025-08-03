Menu Rechercher
David Luiz signe à Chypre

Par Aurélien Macedo
1 min.
David Luiz avec Flamengo @Maxppp

C’était dans l’air et c’est désormais officiel. Malgré ses 38 ans, le défenseur central brésilien David Luiz fait son retour en Europe. L’ancien de Benfica, Chelsea et Arsenal avait notamment porté le maillot du Paris Saint-Germain entre 2014 et 2016. Passé ensuite entre Flamengo et Fortaleza, il a trouvé un nouveau point de chute.

Pafos FC
𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | 𝗗𝗔𝗩𝗜𝗗 𝗟𝗨𝗜𝗭 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 🇧🇷🔵

Pafos FC is proud to announce the signing of Brazilian football icon @DavidLuiz_4 , who joins the club on a contract until 2027. ✍🏼

🔗 Read the full announcement: https://t.co/WbJIWG0027 https://pafosfc.com.cy/david-luiz-joins-pafos-fc/ DAVID LUIZ JOINS PAFOS FC! - Pafos FC - The Official website of Pafos FC! OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT | DAVID LUIZ JOINS PAFOS FC 🇧🇷 🔵
David Luiz vient de s’engager avec Pafos, champion de Chypre en titre. Pafos défiera ce mardi le Dynamo Kiev lors du troisième tour préliminaire de la Ligue des Champions. David Luiz a paraphé un contrat de deux ans.

Pafos
David Luiz

Pafos
David Luiz
