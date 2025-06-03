Menu Rechercher
Enzo Le Fée rejoint définitivement Sunderland

Par Aurélien Macedo
Enzo Le Fée

Arrivé il y a un an à l’AS Roma, Enzo Le Fée (25 ans) s’est totalement manqué en Italie avec 10 petites apparitions. Quittant cet hiver les Giallorossi en destination de Sunderland en Championship, il a réussi son pari. Montant en Premier League après 18 apparitions pour 1 but et 2 offrandes, l’ancien Rennais s’est amusé avec les Black Cats.

AS Roma English
Enzo Le Fée has completed a permanent move to Sunderland 🤝

Good luck for the future, Enzo!

📄 https://t.co/FBmR6J1zqn

Enzo Le Fée has completed a permanent move to Sunderland 🤝

Good luck for the future, Enzo!
Sunderland a donc décidé de le conserver en levant l’option d’achat de 23 millions d’euros qui était liée à la promotion du club anglais en Premier League.

