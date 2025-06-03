Serie A
Enzo Le Fée rejoint définitivement Sunderland
Arrivé il y a un an à l’AS Roma, Enzo Le Fée (25 ans) s’est totalement manqué en Italie avec 10 petites apparitions. Quittant cet hiver les Giallorossi en destination de Sunderland en Championship, il a réussi son pari. Montant en Premier League après 18 apparitions pour 1 but et 2 offrandes, l’ancien Rennais s’est amusé avec les Black Cats.
Sunderland a donc décidé de le conserver en levant l’option d’achat de 23 millions d’euros qui était liée à la promotion du club anglais en Premier League.
