Premier League : Erling Haaland élu meilleur joueur de l’année par les journalistes

Auteur d’un exercice historique ponctué de 35 buts avec Manchester City, ce qui constitue à ce jour un record dans l’histoire de la Premier League, Erling Haaland a logiquement été élu meilleur joueur de la saison. Le FWA (Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year), représenté par 400 journalistes votants, a officialisé la nouvelle ce vendredi.
Sur son compte Twitter, le géant norvégien a réagi mais a préféré laisser la lumière à la lauréate féminine Sam Kerr, titrée pour la deuxième année consécutive : «Merci et félicitations à Sam Kerr qui remporte le titre pour la deuxième année de suite, énorme performance», a humblement salué l’attaquant de 22 ans, qui succède à Mohamed Salah. La classe sur et en dehors des terrains.
@ManCity and @ChelseaFCW
players. More to follow, full details on our website: https://t.co/NkyhxCyToR #FOTY75 https://footballwriters.co.uk/editorial/footballer-of-the-year-awards-erling-haaland-and-sam-kerr-are-this-years-winners/ Footballer of the Year awards – Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr are this year’s winners. Congratulations to Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr for becoming our Footballer of the Year and Women’s Footballer of the Year. Haaland won by a huge margin after his sensational debut season in England, scoring 51 goals so far for Manchester City as they aim for a remarkable treble. For a while he was neck and […]
Top commentaires
Plus d'infos sur...
Fil info
Articles recommandésVoir tous
Nos dernières vidéos
Les plus lus
Explorer