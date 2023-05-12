Premier League : Erling Haaland élu meilleur joueur de l’année par les journalistes

https://footballwriters.co.uk/editorial/footballer-of-the-year-awards-erling-haaland-and-sam-kerr-are-this-years-winners/

Footballer of the Year awards – Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr are this year’s winners.

Congratulations to Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr for becoming our Footballer of the Year and Women’s Footballer of the Year. Haaland won by a huge margin after his sensational debut season in England, scoring 51 goals so far for Manchester City as they aim for a remarkable treble. For a while he was neck and […]