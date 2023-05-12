Officiel Premier League

Premier League : Erling Haaland élu meilleur joueur de l’année par les journalistes

Par Jordan Pardon
1 min.
Premier League : Erling Haaland élu meilleur joueur de l’année par les journalistes @Maxppp

Auteur d’un exercice historique ponctué de 35 buts avec Manchester City, ce qui constitue à ce jour un record dans l’histoire de la Premier League, Erling Haaland a logiquement été élu meilleur joueur de la saison. Le FWA (Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year), représenté par 400 journalistes votants, a officialisé la nouvelle ce vendredi.

Sur son compte Twitter, le géant norvégien a réagi mais a préféré laisser la lumière à la lauréate féminine Sam Kerr, titrée pour la deuxième année consécutive : «Merci et félicitations à Sam Kerr qui remporte le titre pour la deuxième année de suite, énorme performance», a humblement salué l’attaquant de 22 ans, qui succède à Mohamed Salah. La classe sur et en dehors des terrains.

À lire Le Real Madrid méprise Manchester City, les priorités de Xavi pour le mercato du FC Barcelone
Erling Haaland
Thank you 🙏🏻 and congratulations to back-to-back winner @samkerr1, amazing achievement! https://t.co/hGBK8c545G
The Football Writers' Association
BREAKING NEWS - Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr are this year’s Footballer of the Year and Women's Footballer of the Year. Congratulations to the
@ManCity and @ChelseaFCW
players. More to follow, full details on our website: https://t.co/NkyhxCyToR #FOTY75 https://footballwriters.co.uk/editorial/footballer-of-the-year-awards-erling-haaland-and-sam-kerr-are-this-years-winners/ Footballer of the Year awards – Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr are this year’s winners. Congratulations to Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr for becoming our Footballer of the Year and Women’s Footballer of the Year. Haaland won by a huge margin after his sensational debut season in England, scoring 51 goals so far for Manchester City as they aim for a remarkable treble. For a while he was neck and […]
voir sur Twitter
Pub. le MAJ le

Habib BELALIA 13:19 Des journalistes aveugles qui ne regardent que le nombre de buts Il y a un soulier d'or pour ça 0 Répondre Kakou franckk 12:51 Pendant ce temps là mbappé le tout droit français n' arrive même pas à distancer ses concurrent au classement des buteurs dans la médiocre ligue 1 alors qu' il joue au psg club 10 fois meilleur que les autres et certains médias français vont encore nous faire croire que c' est le meilleur joueurs du monde . Le 2 meilleurs sont halaand et vinicius sinon mbappé n' est pas dans le matchs pour être meilleur joueurs du monde 3 Répondre
Premier League Premier League
Man City Manchester City FC
Erling Braut Haaland Erling Braut Haaland
