L'Udinese signe Fernando Llorente
- Publié le
Peu utilisé cette saison à Naples (5 apparitions toutes compétitions confondues), Fernando Llorente (35 ans) s'est engagé avec l'Udinese.
L'attaquant international espagnol (24 sélections, 7 réalisations) a paraphé un contrat courant jusqu'en juin 2022 avec les Frioulans.
Bienvenido a Udine, @llorentefer19 🇪🇸🙌— Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) January 27, 2021
⚪️⚫️ #ForzaUdinese #AlèUdin #Benvenuto #Bienvenido #Welcome #Llorente #BienvenidoLlorente pic.twitter.com/EE9ADU3GWh
