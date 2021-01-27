Accueil / Serie A / L'Udinese signe Fernando Llorente

L'Udinese signe Fernando Llorente

Fernando Llorente sur le banc à Naples
Fernando Llorente sur le banc à Naples ©Maxppp

Peu utilisé cette saison à Naples (5 apparitions toutes compétitions confondues), Fernando Llorente (35 ans) s'est engagé avec l'Udinese.

L'attaquant international espagnol (24 sélections, 7 réalisations) a paraphé un contrat courant jusqu'en juin 2022 avec les Frioulans.

