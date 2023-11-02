Officiel MLS

Recrue de l’année en MLS : Lionel Messi battu

Lionel Messi (36 ans) ne remportera pas tous les trophées cette saison. Sacré Ballon d’Or pour la huitième fois, l’Argentin était également en lice pour le titre de recrue de l’année en Major League Soccer. Mais le joueur de l’Inter Miami n’a pas été récompensé.

Malgré ses 11 buts et 5 passes décisives en 14 matches, Messi a été devancé par l’attaquant grec de l’Atlanta United Giorgos Giakoumakis (28 ans). L’ancien joueur du Celtic Glasgow a été primé après ses 17 buts inscrits en 27 matches.

