Comme Steven Gerrard qui a rejoint les Glasgow Rangers, Frank Lampard a fait le grand pas en rejoignant Derby County pour embrasser une carrière d’entraîneur. Le consultant remplace Gary Rowett parti à Stoke City.

Il a paraphé un contrat de trois saisons avec les Rams. Il rejoint une équipe ambitieuse qui a terminé sixième du dernier exercice de Championship. Il aura pour objectif de monter en Premier League.

Lampard has joined the club on a three-year deal. #WelcomeFrank

More details https://t.co/DJLl5iihBH pic.twitter.com/EwTBQmd8XH

— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) 31 mai 2018