Comme Steven Gerrard qui a rejoint les Glasgow Rangers, Frank Lampard a fait le grand pas en rejoignant Derby County pour embrasser une carrière d’entraîneur. Le consultant remplace Gary Rowett parti à Stoke City.

Il a paraphé un contrat de trois saisons avec les Rams. Il rejoint une équipe ambitieuse qui a terminé sixième du dernier exercice de Championship. Il aura pour objectif de monter en Premier League.