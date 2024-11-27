Menu Rechercher
L’Inter Miami prolonge Luis Suarez

Par Maxime Barbaud
Suarez Messi @Maxppp

Encore une bonne nouvelle pour Leo Messi. Après avoir vu son ancien coéquipier et ami Javier Mascherano prendre la suite de Tata Martino sur le banc de touche de l’Inter Miami, la Pulga peut se satisfaire de la prolongation d’un de ses proches : un certain Luis Suarez, désormais lié jusqu’en décembre 2025.

Inter Miami CF
El pistolero se queda 🇺🇾🧉

Legendary Uruguayan striker, @LuisSuarez9 has signed a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season! Seguimos soñando 🩷🖤✨

El pistolero se queda 🇺🇾🧉

Legendary Uruguayan striker, @LuisSuarez9 has signed a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season! Seguimos soñando 🩷🖤✨
Le buteur uruguayen de 37 ans a prolongé son contrat d’une saison avec la franchise floridienne. En un an aux États-Unis, El Pistolero a inscrit pas moins de 25 réalisations en 37 matchs toutes compétitions confondues. Il tentera de décrocher enfin le titre l’an prochain.

