Nottingham Forest vire son coach
Il n‘y a pas que l’Olympique de Marseille qui limoge son entraîneur en pleine nuit. Dix-septième du classement de Premier League après le 0-0 concédé à domicile par son équipe face à Wolverhampton, Sean Dyche a été démis de ses fonctions par les Reds vers 1h30 du matin. L’Anglais avait remplacé Ange Postecoglu en octobre dernier.
Nottingham Forest @NFFC – 01:31
Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach.Voir sur X
«Le Nottingham Forest Football Club confirme que Sean Dyche a été démis de ses fonctions d’entraîneur principal. Nous tenons à remercier Sean et son équipe pour leurs efforts pendant leur passage au club et leur souhaitons bonne chance pour l’avenir. Nous ne ferons aucun autre commentaire pour le moment», a annoncé le club anglais sur ses réseaux sociaux.
