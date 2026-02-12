Menu Rechercher
Nottingham Forest vire son coach

Par Matthieu Margueritte
Sean Dyche

Il n‘y a pas que l’Olympique de Marseille qui limoge son entraîneur en pleine nuit. Dix-septième du classement de Premier League après le 0-0 concédé à domicile par son équipe face à Wolverhampton, Sean Dyche a été démis de ses fonctions par les Reds vers 1h30 du matin. L’Anglais avait remplacé Ange Postecoglu en octobre dernier.

Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time.
«Le Nottingham Forest Football Club confirme que Sean Dyche a été démis de ses fonctions d’entraîneur principal. Nous tenons à remercier Sean et son équipe pour leurs efforts pendant leur passage au club et leur souhaitons bonne chance pour l’avenir. Nous ne ferons aucun autre commentaire pour le moment», a annoncé le club anglais sur ses réseaux sociaux.

