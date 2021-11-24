Accueil / Bundesliga / Bayern Munich : Eric Choupo-Moting positif au Covid-19

Bayern Munich : Eric Choupo-Moting positif au Covid-19

  • Par Hugo Chirossel
  • Publié le
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting sous le maillot du Bayern
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting sous le maillot du Bayern ©Maxppp

Alors que Joshua Kimmich a de nouveau dû se mettre à l’isolement après avoir été cas contact, le Bayern Munich a annoncé qu’Eric Choupo-Moting avait été testé positif au Covid-19. L’international camerounais va bien, mais devra respecter une période de quarantaine.

La suite après cette publicité

« Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting a été testé positif au coronavirus. Le joueur offensif du FC Bayern se trouve en isolement à domicile en accord avec les autorités sanitaires compétentes, il se porte bien compte tenu des circonstances. »

Plus d'infos

Commentaires

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés