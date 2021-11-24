Bayern Munich : Eric Choupo-Moting positif au Covid-19
Alors que Joshua Kimmich a de nouveau dû se mettre à l’isolement après avoir été cas contact, le Bayern Munich a annoncé qu’Eric Choupo-Moting avait été testé positif au Covid-19. L’international camerounais va bien, mais devra respecter une période de quarantaine.
« Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting a été testé positif au coronavirus. Le joueur offensif du FC Bayern se trouve en isolement à domicile en accord avec les autorités sanitaires compétentes, il se porte bien compte tenu des circonstances. »
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ist positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden.— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) November 24, 2021
