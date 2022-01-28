Bayern Munich : Alexander Nübel, collaboration impossible avec Manuel Neuer

Prêté à l’AS Monaco depuis l’été dernier, et ce, jusqu’en juin 2023, Alexander Nübel (25 ans) a choisi de quitter temporairement le Bayern Munich afin d’avoir du temps de jeu. Néanmoins, le portier allemand ne désespère pas de pouvoir s’imposer un jour en Bavière. Seul problème pour lui, le Bayern compte un certain Manuel Neuer dans ses rangs. Et selon Sky Allemagne, les choses risquent de se corser pour Nübel. En effet, le média allemand indique que les agents du portier ont été informés pour la première fois par le Bayern du désir de prolonger Neuer (sous contrat jusqu’en 2023).

Hasan Salihamidzic aimerait avoir les deux gardiens au Bayern, mais il y a un hic. Nübel veut attendre de connaître la durée du futur contrat de Neuer. En clair : si le champion du monde 2014 prolonge que d’un an, Nübel pourrait envisager un prêt jusqu’en 2024. En revanche, si le gardien emblématique signe jusqu’en 2025, le Monégasque demanderait à être transféré. Car une chose est sûre : Neuer et Nübel ne veulent pas se battre ensemble.

