L’Ajax Amsterdam officialise un partenariat avec Côme

https://comofootball.com/en/ajax-and-como-1907-have-joined-forces/

Ajax and Como 1907 join forces - Como 1907

Ajax and Como 1907 have joined forces in a partnership. The three-year agreement will take effect on 1 January 2025. For Ajax, this partnership represents an important opportunity to strengthen its global football network. Como 1907, which was promoted from Serie B last season, is now competing in Italy’s Serie A for the first time