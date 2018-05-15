Recruté par Tottenham l’été dernier, le défenseur central colombien Davinson Sanchez (21 ans) s’est immédiatement imposé chez les Spurs. Titulaire inamovible sous les ordres de Mauricio Pochettino, l’ancien pensionnaire de l’Ajax Amsterdam a séduit tout son monde.

A tel point que le club londonien vient d’annoncer que son poulain a été prolongé jusqu’en 2024. Pour rappel, Sanchez avait signé un contrat jusqu’en 2023 lors de son arrivée à White Hart Lane.

We are delighted to announce that @daosanchez26 has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2024. #COYS pic.twitter.com/LeEhM9B9S1

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 15 mai 2018