Ligue 1
Emanuel Emegha va rester à Strasbourg
1 min.
@Maxppp
Si Strasbourg a perdu certains de ses joueurs prêtés par Chelsea (Andrey Santos, Petrović) en plus de Mamadou Sarr, définitivement transferé chez les Blues, le Racing devrait en revanche conserver une saison de plus Emanuel Emegha. C’est une très bonne nouvelle puisqu’il est tout simplement le meilleur buteur du club de la saison (14 réalisations en Ligue 1).
La suite après cette publicité
Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM – 27/05
🚨🔵🇳🇱🇳🇬 #PL |Voir sur X
🔐 Chelsea have offered to Emanuel Emegha a six-year contract valid until June 2️⃣0️⃣3️⃣1️⃣
❗️The intention is for him to stay in Strasbourg for another year and then go to Chelsea
⏳️A full agreement is just a matter of time.
🤝 @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/j2khqgiK2y
🔐 Chelsea have offered to Emanuel Emegha a six-year contract valid until June 2️⃣0️⃣3️⃣1️⃣
❗️The intention is for him to stay in Strasbourg for another year and then go to Chelsea
⏳️A full agreement is just a matter of time.
🤝 @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/j2khqgiK2y
Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM – 08/05
D’après nos informations, le Néerlandais signera bien à Chelsea un contrat jusqu’en 2031 mais qu’il n’honorera qu’à partir de l’été 2026. La direction des Blues est enthousiaste quant à son développement, mais estime également que le joueur a besoin de temps de jeu en Ligue 1 avant d’affronter les joutes de Premier League.
En savoir plus sur
La suite après cette publicité
Nos dernières vidéos
Les plus lus
Explorer