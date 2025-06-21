Menu Rechercher
Emanuel Emegha va rester à Strasbourg

Emanuel Emegha

Si Strasbourg a perdu certains de ses joueurs prêtés par Chelsea (Andrey Santos, Petrović) en plus de Mamadou Sarr, définitivement transferé chez les Blues, le Racing devrait en revanche conserver une saison de plus Emanuel Emegha. C’est une très bonne nouvelle puisqu’il est tout simplement le meilleur buteur du club de la saison (14 réalisations en Ligue 1).

D’après nos informations, le Néerlandais signera bien à Chelsea un contrat jusqu’en 2031 mais qu’il n’honorera qu’à partir de l’été 2026. La direction des Blues est enthousiaste quant à son développement, mais estime également que le joueur a besoin de temps de jeu en Ligue 1 avant d’affronter les joutes de Premier League.

