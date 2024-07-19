Côme s’offre un international espagnol

https://comofootball.com/en/como-1907-signs-alberto-moreno/

Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of Alberto Moreno until June 2025 with automatic renewal for another season if certain conditions are met. Defender, 32 years old, he boasts great experience on the European stage. He grew up in the ranks of Sevilla, a team with which he won the Europa League in