Côme s’offre un international espagnol

Promu en Serie A, Côme poursuit son séduisant mercato. Après avoir attiré Andrea Belotti, Gabriel Strefezza, Alberto Dossena, Pepe Reina et peut-être bientôt Raphaël Varane, le club italien a annoncé ce vendredi l’arrivée d’Alberto Moreno. L’international espagnol (3 sélections) s’est engagé librement après l’expiration de son contrat avec Villarreal cet été.
Como1907 @Como_1907 – 17:30
Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of Alberto Moreno until June 2025 with automatic renewal for another season if certain conditions are met.voir sur Twitter
Read the official statement ➡️ https://t.co/uXDT3WYtqp https://comofootball.com/en/como-1907-signs-alberto-moreno/ Como 1907 signs Alberto Moreno - Como 1907 Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of Alberto Moreno until June 2025 with automatic renewal for another season if certain conditions are met. Defender, 32 years old, he boasts great experience on the European stage. He grew up in the ranks of Sevilla, a team with which he won the Europa League in
«Como 1907 a le plaisir d’annoncer la signature d’Alberto Moreno jusqu’en juin 2025 avec renouvellement automatique pour une autre saison si certaines conditions sont remplies», précise le club italien, qui a également officialisé la nomination de Cesc Fabregas sur son banc dans la journée.
