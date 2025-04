Jürgen Klopp va faire son grand retour à Liverpool !

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/foundation/news/jurgen-klopp-attend-lfc-foundations-gala-ball-guest-speaker-0

Jürgen Klopp to attend LFC Foundation’s Gala Ball as guest speaker - Liverpool FC

Former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will make his first official appearance as an honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation since leaving the club when he joins its annual Gala Ball as guest speaker.