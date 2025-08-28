Le message ambitieux de Cristiano Ronaldo

Battu par Al-Ahli en finale de la Supercoupe d’Arabie saoudite avec Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo est revanchard. L’attaquant portugais de 40 ans veut remporter le championnat saoudien pour la toute première fois et cela débute demain avec un déplacement sur la pelouse d’Al-Taawoun.

La suite après cette publicité

Dans un communiqué, Cristiano Ronaldo a affirmé ses ambitions : «demain, le championnat commence. On s’est entraînés. On est prêts. Mais on ne peut pas y arriver seuls… on a besoin de vous. Nous serons là, nous donnerons tout ce que nous avons. Nous nous battrons pour le badge, pour l’équipe, pour chacun d’entre vous. Serez-vous là jusqu’au bout ? Rendons-le inoubliable.»