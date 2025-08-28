Menu Rechercher
Le message ambitieux de Cristiano Ronaldo

Par Aurélien Macedo
Cristiano Ronaldo sous le maillot d'Al Nassr. @Maxppp
Battu par Al-Ahli en finale de la Supercoupe d’Arabie saoudite avec Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo est revanchard. L’attaquant portugais de 40 ans veut remporter le championnat saoudien pour la toute première fois et cela débute demain avec un déplacement sur la pelouse d’Al-Taawoun.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Tomorrow, the league begins. We’ve trained. We’re ready. But we can’t do it alone... we need you.

We’ll be there giving it everything we’ve got. Fighting for the badge, for the team, for every one of you. Will you be there with us all the way?

Let’s make it unforgettable. 💪🔥
Dans un communiqué, Cristiano Ronaldo a affirmé ses ambitions : «demain, le championnat commence. On s’est entraînés. On est prêts. Mais on ne peut pas y arriver seuls… on a besoin de vous. Nous serons là, nous donnerons tout ce que nous avons. Nous nous battrons pour le badge, pour l’équipe, pour chacun d’entre vous. Serez-vous là jusqu’au bout ? Rendons-le inoubliable.»

