Aston Villa boucle l'arrivée d'Ashley Young

C'est une arrivée prestigieuse qu'officialise Aston Villa ce jeudi soir. Après avoir été champion d'Italie avec l'Inter Milan, Ashley Young rentre au bercail. Villa a ainsi annoncé l'arrivée du polyvalent joueur anglais. Capable d'évoluer aussi bien au milieu que sur les deux côtés en défense, l'ancien Mancunien a paraphé un contrat d'une saison pour le plus grand bonheur du manager Dean Smith.

La suite après cette publicité

« Ashley apporte avec lui une vaste expérience du football de haut niveau, tant au niveau des clubs qu'au niveau international, et il vient de remporter un championnat en Italie. C'est un joueur qui peut jouer à plusieurs postes et, pour lui avoir longuement parlé, je sais qu'il est déterminé à avoir un réel impact avec nous cette saison. » Une recrue de premier choix à Villa Park.

Dean Smith on @youngy18: “Ashley brings with him a wealth of experience of top-level football both at club and international level and he is joining having just won a league championship in Italy.”