Eintracht : Hugo Ekitike va rencontrer Chelsea

Par Matthieu Margueritte
1 min.
hugo-ekitike-2425-april.jpg @Maxppp

Hugo Ekitike a retrouvé des couleurs à l’Eintracht Francfort. Auteur de 22 buts et 12 passes décisives en 48 matches cette saison, l’attaquant français de 22 ans s’est bien remis de son échec parisien. Courtisé par Chelsea, Ekitike a de bonnes chances d’atterrir à Londres.

Santi Aouna
🚨🔴⚪️🇫🇷 #Bundesliga |

❗️Hugo Ekitike and the board of Frankfurt have been planning the transfer of the french striker this summer for several months.

✨️As revealed on March, some European clubs are already in talks, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal

🗓 A meeting is https://t.co/gjILrtSxQH
Eduardo Hagn
🚨 JUST IN from @Santi_J_FM and @DahbiaHattabi:

Arsenal and Liverpool are in the running to sign Hugo Ekitiké this summer. 🇫🇷

Frankfurt are prepared to sell him at no less than €80m. 💰
Priorité des Blues, le Français est estimé à 100 M€ par le club allemand. Selon nos informations, une rencontre entre le joueur et les Blues est d’ailleurs prévue cette semaine. De son côté, Francfort travaille déjà sur son successeur.

Premier League
Francfort
Chelsea
Hugo Ekitike

Premier League Premier League
Francfort Logo Eintracht Francfort
Chelsea Logo Chelsea FC
Hugo Ekitike Hugo Ekitike
