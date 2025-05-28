Premier League
Eintracht : Hugo Ekitike va rencontrer Chelsea
1 min.
@Maxppp
Hugo Ekitike a retrouvé des couleurs à l’Eintracht Francfort. Auteur de 22 buts et 12 passes décisives en 48 matches cette saison, l’attaquant français de 22 ans s’est bien remis de son échec parisien. Courtisé par Chelsea, Ekitike a de bonnes chances d’atterrir à Londres.
La suite après cette publicité
Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM – 19:56
🚨🔴⚪️🇫🇷 #Bundesliga |Voir sur X
❗️Hugo Ekitike and the board of Frankfurt have been planning the transfer of the french striker this summer for several months.
✨️As revealed on March, some European clubs are already in talks, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal
🗓 A meeting is https://t.co/gjILrtSxQH
❗️Hugo Ekitike and the board of Frankfurt have been planning the transfer of the french striker this summer for several months.
✨️As revealed on March, some European clubs are already in talks, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal
🗓 A meeting is https://t.co/gjILrtSxQH
Priorité des Blues, le Français est estimé à 100 M€ par le club allemand. Selon nos informations, une rencontre entre le joueur et les Blues est d’ailleurs prévue cette semaine. De son côté, Francfort travaille déjà sur son successeur.
En savoir plus sur
La suite après cette publicité
Nos dernières vidéos
Les plus lus
Explorer