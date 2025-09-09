Nottingham Forest annonce l’arrivée d’Ange Postecoglou

Décidément, tout s’est goupillé très rapidement à Nottingham Forest. Alors que le départ de Nuno Espirito Santo a été annoncé dans la nuit, la direction des Tricky Trees n’a pas tardé avant de trouver son remplaçant. En effet, libre depuis son départ de Tottenham cet été, Ange Postecoglou a été annoncé sur le banc de Forest ce mardi.

«Nottingham Forest est ravi de confirmer la nomination d’Ange Postecoglou au poste d’entraîneur-chef de l’équipe première du club. Postecoglou est dans la gestion depuis plus de 25 ans, arrivant à Trentside avec l’expérience de concourir régulièrement et de remporter des trophées au plus haut niveau.»