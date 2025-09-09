Menu Rechercher
Nottingham Forest annonce l’arrivée d’Ange Postecoglou

Par Chemssdine Belgacem
1 min.
Ange Postecoglou @Maxppp

Décidément, tout s’est goupillé très rapidement à Nottingham Forest. Alors que le départ de Nuno Espirito Santo a été annoncé dans la nuit, la direction des Tricky Trees n’a pas tardé avant de trouver son remplaçant. En effet, libre depuis son départ de Tottenham cet été, Ange Postecoglou a été annoncé sur le banc de Forest ce mardi.

Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as the Club’s First Team Head Coach.

Postecoglou has been in management for over 25 years, arriving on Trentside with experience of regularly competing and winning trophies at the highest level.

After enjoying very successful seasons with Brisbane Roar and Yokohama F. Marinos, winning the League with both clubs, he was appointed manager of Celtic in June 2021. A successful tenure in Glasgow saw Postecoglou win the domestic double in his first season in Scotland and the treble in his second year, which earned him a nomination for the FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2023.

Moving to England to take over at Tottenham Hotspur, who finished fifth in his first season, Postecoglou guided Spurs to their first major trophy in 17 years, winning the Europa League in 2024/25 and qualifying for the Champions League.

Owner, Evangelos Marinakis, said of Postecoglou’s appointment: “We are bringing a coach to the Club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies. His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey."
«Nottingham Forest est ravi de confirmer la nomination d’Ange Postecoglou au poste d’entraîneur-chef de l’équipe première du club. Postecoglou est dans la gestion depuis plus de 25 ans, arrivant à Trentside avec l’expérience de concourir régulièrement et de remporter des trophées au plus haut niveau.»

Pub. le - MAJ le
