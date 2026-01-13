Menu Rechercher
Premier League

Tottenham : coup dur pour Rodrigo Bentancur

Par Kevin Massampu
1 min.
Rodrigo Bentancur sous les couleurs des Spurs. @Maxppp

Coup dur pour Tottenham et Rodrigo Bentancur. Sorti sur blessure en fin de match lors de la défaite à Bournemouth (3-2), mercredi, l’international uruguayen (73 sélections) est touché au tendon d’Achille droit. Le milieu de 28 ans a dû passer par la case opération et manquera la majorité de la deuxième partie de saison.

Tottenham Hotspur
We can confirm that Rodrigo Bentancur has undergone surgery on his right hamstring.

The Uruguay international midfielder suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture at Bournemouth last week and will now commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff.

We're all with you, Lolo 🤍
« Rodrigo Bentancur a subi une intervention chirurgicale au tendon d’Achille droit. Le milieu de terrain international uruguayen s’est blessé lors de notre match de Premier League à Bournemouth, la semaine dernière, et va désormais commencer sa rééducation avec notre équipe médicale. Nous sommes tous avec toi, Lolo », ont communiqué les Spurs.

