Bundesliga

Bayern Munich : Mathys Tel blessé aux adducteurs

Par Josué Cassé
1 min.
Bayern Munich : Mathys Tel blessé aux adducteurs @Maxppp

Arrivé l’été dernier en Bavière, Mathys Tel va manquer les prochaines rencontres avec le Bayern Munich. Victime d’une déchirure aux adducteurs, l’ancien attaquant du Stade Rennais ne pourra, ainsi, pas être à la disposition de son nouvel entraîneur, Thomas Tuchel.

La suite après cette publicité

Auteur de cinq buts en 21 matches toutes compétitions confondues avec la formation munichoise, le buteur international français U19 va donc devoir patienter avant de prouver à l’ancien coach du PSG tout l’étendue de son talent.

À lire Bayern Munich : Thomas Tuchel a déjà de gros problèmes de vestiaire à régler
FC Bayern München
Mathys #Tel fällt vorerst aus.

Zur Meldung: https://t.co/BYdSRj0RIp 🔗

Wir wünschen dir eine schnelle und gute Genesung, Mathys! 🤞

#FCBayern #MiaSanMia https://fcbayern.com/de/news/2023/03/mathys-tel-faellt-vorerst-aus Mathys Tel fällt vorerst aus | FC Bayern Mathys Tel zog sich bei der französischen U19-Nationalmannschaft einen Muskelfaserriss im linken Adduktorenbereich zu.
voir sur Twitter
Pub. le MAJ le
Voir tous les commentaires
La suite après cette publicité

Plus d'infos sur...

Bundesliga Bundesliga
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Mathys Tel Mathys Tel
La suite après cette publicité

Fil info

La suite après cette publicité

Articles recommandés

Voir tous
La suite après cette publicité
La suite après cette publicité

Nos dernières vidéos

La suite après cette publicité
La suite après cette publicité

Les plus lus

La suite après cette publicité
La suite après cette publicité

Explorer

Top commentaires
Partager