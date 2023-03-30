Bayern Munich : Mathys Tel blessé aux adducteurs

Arrivé l’été dernier en Bavière, Mathys Tel va manquer les prochaines rencontres avec le Bayern Munich. Victime d’une déchirure aux adducteurs, l’ancien attaquant du Stade Rennais ne pourra, ainsi, pas être à la disposition de son nouvel entraîneur, Thomas Tuchel.
Auteur de cinq buts en 21 matches toutes compétitions confondues avec la formation munichoise, le buteur international français U19 va donc devoir patienter avant de prouver à l’ancien coach du PSG tout l’étendue de son talent.
FC Bayern München @FCBayern – 18:26
Mathys #Tel fällt vorerst aus.voir sur Twitter
