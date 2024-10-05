Man Utd : les grosses révélations d’un ex-adjoint de ten Hag sur Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho et Manchester, ça ne l’a jamais fait. Sur les terrains ou en dehors, l’ailier de 24 ans ne s’est jamais senti à son aise dans le nord de l’Angleterre. Benedict «Benni» McCarthy, un ancien d’adjoint d’Erik ten hag, a d’ailleurs fait plusieurs révélations qui vont dans ce sens au micro du podcast On The Whistle. Il raconte un joueur introverti et peu impliqué dans la vie de groupe mancunienne.
🗣️ Benni McCarthy
"It was a real shame...I thought he was the type of player that would flourish in the United shirt. I think lack of communication and understanding was was part of the downside"
📺 https://t.co/wN8qZA09gv https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMYiC1jW164&feature=youtu.be Benni McCarthy opens up about working with Ten Hag, and coaching Rashford and Sancho at Man United In today's show we'll be bringing you the first part of our interview with Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy. The former Manchester United assistant spoke ...
«Il y avait quelques problèmes de communication, vraiment, parce que Sanch’ est un gars très calme. Personne ne sait littéralement rien de Jadon. C’est un mec qui vient, il fait son travail, et puis c’est tout», se remémore le sud-africain au sujet du natif de Londres. Discret lors de son temps à Manchester, Sancho «s’est souvent faufilé pour venir à Londres», révèle McCarthy au sujet de l’ancien joueur du BVB. Désormais à Chelsea, dans sa ville natale près des siens, Jadon Sancho pourra se concentrer sur son football.
Plus d'infos sur...
Fil info
Articles recommandésVoir tous
Nos dernières vidéos
Les plus lus
Explorer